Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline marks 20th anniversary

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline marks 20th anniversary
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today marks  20 years since the first export tanker carrying Azerbaijani oil transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline set sail.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline marks 20th anniversary today, according to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy.

Twenty years ago, on 4 June 2006, the first tanker loaded with BTC oil departed for export.

Over two decades of operation, the pipeline - which has become Azerbaijan’s main export oil route - has transported a total of around 557 million metric tons of Azerbaijani oil.

First oil entered the pipeline on 10 May 2005, reaching the Ceyhan terminal in Turkey on 28 May 2006. The BTC pipeline carries Azerbaijani crude from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, as well as condensate from the Shah Deniz field.

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