Vestnik Kavkaza

Reason for freight delays between Georgia and Azerbaijan revealed

Reason for freight delays between Georgia and Azerbaijan revealed
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Delays affecting individual trucks on the Azerbaijan‑Georgia route are due to mandatory laboratory testing of cargo required under Georgian law, Azerbaijan's Association of International Road Carriers said.

The tests are carried out depending on the type of cargo, which is causing some delays. A survey of carriers confirmed the issue is not widespread and that freight traffic is mostly proceeding as usual.

The association said relevant authorities are taking measures to address the situation. Further details will be provided later.

Delays for Azerbaijani trucks at the Sarp and Red Bridge checkpoints have been ongoing for several weeks. The Azerbaijani Embassy sent an official note to Georgia's Foreign Ministry on August 5 regarding the long waiting times at the border.

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