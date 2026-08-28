Beverages, fruits among Georgia's top five exports to Russia

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, fruits, and nuts make up the bulk of Georgia's exports to the Russian market this year.

Today, Sakstat, National Statistics Office of Georgia, published data on country’s exports to Russia for the first 7 months of the year. According to the data, agricultural products account for the top five most valuable export categories to the Russian market.

Georgian wine ranked first, with $87.9 mln in wine exports to Russia during the reporting period. This year, the Russian demand has softened slightly: exports down 1.8% compared to January-July 2025, but Georgian wines remain the country’s most popular export to Russia.