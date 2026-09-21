Israeli prime minister accuses New York mayor of supporting Hamas

Benjamin Netanyahu criticised New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for supporting Hamas. The Israeli prime minister stressed that during his upcoming visit to the United States, he would tell the full truth about him.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani supports Hamas and is inciting hostility against Jews, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video address ahead of his visit to the United States for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

“Shame on you, Mr. Mamdani. Shame on you for supporting the terrorist monsters of Hamas who massacred our people. Shame on you for inciting riots against New York’s Jews. I am going to the UN. I am going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers and I will tell the truth about you,”

- Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Mamdani is known for his outspoken criticism of the Israeli government. He has also called for Netanyahu’s arrest over charges brought against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.