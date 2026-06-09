Bodies of sailors killed in Azov Sea attacks brought to Azerbaijan

On Wednesday, the bodies of four Azerbaijani citizens who lost their lives in attacks on cargo ships in the Sea of Azov were returned to their homeland, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement.

The ministry extended its condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of our compatriots who lost their lives in this tragedy",

the ministry said.

The attacks on the ships took place on June 5. A total of 25 Azerbaijani nationals were aboard the two vessels. Four of them were injured, and four others were killed.