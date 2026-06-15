Bürgenstock to host US-Iranian delegations meeting

The Swiss Foreign Ministry announced preparations for the Iranian-American talks scheduled for this Friday. The meeting is expected to take place in Bürgenstock.

Representatives of the United States and Iran will sign a memorandum of understanding in Bürgenstock, in the canton of Nidwalden, Switzerland,Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesman Pierre Alain Elchinger informed.

He recalled that the meeting between the two countries' delegations will take place on June 19.

"Over the past few days, the Foreign Ministry has been in close contact with the United States, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar regarding the possible signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran in Switzerland,”

– Pierre Alain Elchinger said.