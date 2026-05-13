Declining Caspian Sea level poses growing risks - Mukhtar Babayev

The declining water level of the Caspian Sea in recent years is creating increasingly serious environmental, economic, and social risks for coastal communities, ecosystems, transport links, and regional infrastructure, Presidential Representative of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev said at the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform (GSNP).

According to him, more than 55% of the world"s population currently lives in cities, and this figure is projected to reach around 70% by 2050.

Today, discussions on climate migration are more relevant than ever, he noted.

According to World Bank projections, if sufficient measures on climate change mitigation and development are not taken, more than 260 million people could be forced to migrate within their own countries by 2050 as a result of climate impacts, the official added.