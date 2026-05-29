EAEU leaders adopt statement on Armenia

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) adopted a statement at their summit in Astana and handed it over to Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

The leaders of four EAEU countries adopted a statement at the Astana summit, Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will take it to Yerevan.

The Armenian side did not request a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning its participation in the EAEU on the sidelines of the Astana summit: "No separate discussion was planned, neither was it requested."