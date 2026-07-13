Vestnik Kavkaza

EU demands to halt IOC funding due to admission of Russians to competitions

EU demands to halt IOC funding due to admission of Russians to competitions
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

9 European countries have demanded that the European Commission stop funding sports organizations that admit Russians and Belarusians to international tournaments.

Estonia and 8 European countries have demanded that European Commissioner for Sport Glenn Micallef stop funding the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other sports organizations that admit Russians and Belarusians to international tournaments. This was reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR, citing the country's Ministry of Culture.

The Netherlands, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Sweden, Romania, Finland, and Denmark have joined Tallinn's initiative. These countries also propose considering limiting the participation of these organizations in discussions and events related to the development of sport in Europe.

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