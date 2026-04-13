Vestnik Kavkaza

EU reports expenses for energy imports increase sharply

EU reports expenses for energy imports increase sharply
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

EU expenses for imports of energy resources grew by 22 bln euro since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference in Brussels.

According to her, the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz is greatly damaging, and the restoration of the freedom of navigation is of paramount importance for the EU.

"Since the beginning of the conflict 44 days ago, our bill for fossil fuel imports has increased by over €22 billion. Not a single molecule of energy in addition," von der Leyen said.

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