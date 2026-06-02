Vestnik Kavkaza

Erdogan holds phone talks with Pashinyan

Erdogan holds phone talks with Pashinyan
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday discussed ties between the two countries as well as regional issues in a phone call, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Pashinyan congratulated Erdoğan on the recent Eid al-Adha holiday.

The normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan is continuing via steps aimed at launching direct trade between the two countries, the Turkish leader said.

Saying that Ankara is working for peace and stability in its region, Erdogan underlined that Türkiye will always support taking steps in this direction.

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