Europe needs Russia to survive - Dmitriev

The European Union is becoming more realistic amid the current energy crisis and is beginning to corrects its mistakes, Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

According to him, the energy crisis is forcing the EU to be more realistic and start correcting past mistakes.

"Europe needs Russia to survive," Kirill Dmitriev said.

The RDIF CEO commented on Bloomberg publication that the EU is looking at temporarily freezing its price cap on Russian oil amid the conflict around Iran.