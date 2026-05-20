European Parliament supports expansion of sanctions against Iran

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and top government officials amid the suppression of protests in the country.

"Parliament is calling for additional sanctions against Iranian officials as the Iranian people face the worst massacre of protesters in the country's history",

the European Parliament said in a statement.

The Parliament condemned Iran's use of the death penalty against political prisoners and called for the release of all political detainees.

The resolution, passed by an overwhelming majority, urges sanctions against the IRGC and figures associated with the Supreme Leader.

The European Parliament also called for restoring internet access for Iranian citizens following large-scale and prolonged nationwide shutdowns.