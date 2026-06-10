Vestnik Kavkaza

European companies signaling desire to return to Russia - Dmitriev

European companies signaling desire to return to Russia - Dmitriev
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Many European companies are signaling a desire to return to the Russian market, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung daily.

"We are actually receiving signals from many European countries that they want access to the Russian market. I think people are ready to resume business, especially in light of the economic crisis following the Iranian conflict. I think energy will be an important topic," Dmitriev said.

Meanwhile, many companies continue to do business in Russia, "but don't announce it," the RDIF head added.

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