Ilham Aliyev receives Alexei Overchuk in Baku

On March 2, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Baku with Alexei Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission, according to a statement published on the Azerbaijani President's website.

During the talks, Overchuk expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for its prompt assistance in evacuating Russian citizens from Iran amid the tense regional situation.

The parties noted that, in accordance with the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan at their meeting in Dushanbe in October 2025, comprehensive practical steps will soon be taken to address issues arising from the AZAL plane crash in December 2024.

The discussion also covered plans for developing mutually beneficial cooperation between Moscow and Baku across various sectors, including economy, trade, investment, industry, and transport and logistics.

Prospects for expanding regional transport links were addressed, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to continuing work on the North-South international transport corridor.

Overchuk and Aliyev also discussed a number of humanitarian issues.