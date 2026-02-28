Putin holds telephone conversation with UAE President

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which the two leaders discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East and broader global security concerns.

Putin and Al Nahyan called for an immediate end to military actions that could further inflame the conflict and stressed the importance of resolving differences through diplomatic means.

The discussion comes as the UAE has increasingly found itself in the line of fire, with Iranian forces targeting US-linked facilities within the country. In response to recent strikes on Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the UAE authorities delivered a formal note of protest to the Iranian ambassador.