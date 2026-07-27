First Kislovodsk beach receives quality certificate

Kislovodsk now has the first certified beach in the Stavropol Region. It is a popular location among locals and tourists near Staroe Ozero, equipped to meet all quality and safety standards.

The State Certification Commission has highly praised Staroe Ozero Beach in the resort town of Kislovodsk, awarding it Category 1 status: it has become the first certified beach in the Stavropol Krai, Kislovodsk Mayor Yevgeny Moiseyev announced on social media.

"Staroe Ozero Beach in Kislovodsk has been awarded Category 1 status based on the state beach classification. It is the first and, so far, only certified Category 1 beach in the Stavropol Krai,”

- Yevgeny Moiseyev said.

The resort now has an officially classified beach that meets all necessary standards, including a children's playground and sports area, as well as high quality and safety standards, the mayor explained.