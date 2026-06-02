Vestnik Kavkaza

First Youth Olympic Festival kicks off in Georgia

First Youth Olympic Festival kicks off in Georgia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The first Youth Olympic Festival of Georgia opened in Batumi on Wednesday, June 3.

More than 1.2 million athletes aged 14 to 17 from across most of the country will compete in 17 sports, including badminton, 3x3 basketball, boxing, volleyball, handball, judo, mini-football, track and field, swimming, table tennis, tennis, taekwondo, rhythmic gymnastics, as well as freestyle, Greco-Roman, Georgian, and beach wrestling.

The festival was initiated by Georgia's National Olympic Committee with government support. A total of 637 medals will be awarded during the competition.

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