Georgia and Armenia central banks agree to expand cooperation

A new memorandum of understanding significantly expands areas of cooperation between the central banks of Georgia and Armenia. The document was signed in Tbilisi.

A meeting between National Bank of Georgia President Natia Turnava and Central Bank of Armenia Governor Martin Galstyan was held in Tbilisi as part of a roundtable of heads of regional central banks, the National Bank of Georgia informed on its website on September 22.

The sides signed a new memorandum of understanding that significantly expands areas of cooperation between the two banks. It provides for the exchange of information and experience on the regulation and supervision of financial institutions, monetary policy, payment systems, securities markets, virtual asset service providers and financial technologies.