Georgia discusses border delimitation with Azerbaijan and Armenia

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said that Georgia is fostering good-neighbourly relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey.
According to him, Tbilisi has held talks with Baku and Yerevan on the delimitation and demarcation of their shared borders.
The PM noted that Georgia is deepening cooperation with Turkey and Azerbaijan within a trilateral format, aided by the implementation of a number of joint projects, and that all three neighbours remain among Georgia’s top ten foreign economic partners.
“Cooperation with Baku and Ankara is being strengthened through the implementation of joint strategic projects. It should be noted that Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia, as before, are among Georgia’s ten largest trading partners. Intensive engagement at the highest level continues with all three neighbouring states,” Kobakhidze said.