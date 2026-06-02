Georgia discusses border delimitation with Azerbaijan and Armenia

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said that Georgia is fostering good-neighbourly relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey.

According to him, Tbilisi has held talks with Baku and Yerevan on the delimitation and demarcation of their shared borders.

The PM noted that Georgia is deepening cooperation with Turkey and Azerbaijan within a trilateral format, aided by the implementation of a number of joint projects, and that all three neighbours remain among Georgia’s top ten foreign economic partners.