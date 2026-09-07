Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump says oil prices to fall precipitously after Iran war

Trump says oil prices to fall precipitously after Iran war
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

U.S. President Donald Trump said that "oil prices will drop precipitously" after the war with Iran ends, even as Brent crude prices have soared over $97 a barrel, touching six-week highs on Monday.

The president also reiterated that gas prices will also fall "like everything else is dropping (but more!), when we WIN the war with Iran."

"Three Dollars a gallon, but ultimately, below Two Dollars a gallon. It will all happen quickly, and Iran will never have a Nuclear Weapon," Trump said.

The U.S. and Iran have been at war since Feb. 28, and tensions over the Strait of Hormuz continue to escalate. The U.S. struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, while the IRGC responded by striking three tankers and three U.S.-linked vessels in other areas.

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