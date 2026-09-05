Baku highlights nuclear safety at IAEA Board meeting

Azerbaijan has underlined the importance of nuclear and radiation safety during a session of the IAEA Board of Governors, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Austria reported.

According to the statement, Kamil Khasiev, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the International Atomic Energy Agency, participated in the regular meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

"In his statement at the IAEA Board of Governors Amb. Kamil Khasiyev, Resident Representative-designate of Azerbaijan, highlighted the importance of nuclear and radiation safety & commended Agency’s support in strengthening national capacities in this field",

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria reported.

Khasiev serves concurrently as Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to International Organisations in Vienna. Azerbaijan is represented at the IAEA through its Permanent Mission in Austria.