Whole world pays bill for Iran crisis - Erdogan

The conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran has a global reach that is felt worldwide, including in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said following a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

"Regarding inflation, the impact of the global crisis triggered by events in Iran is being felt worldwide, including in our country. As in many other nations – including the US – oil prices have hit historic highs. The unprecedented surge in diesel prices is particularly noticeable. It appears that oil costs will continue to climb until a solution is found for the situation in the Strait of Hormuz," Erdogan said.

Addressing the regional situation, he pointed out that "the bill for the war started by Israel is being paid not only by the people of Iran and the Persian Gulf states, but also by everyone involved in this conflict in one way or another."