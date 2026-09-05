Azerbaijan may join Global Offshore Wind Alliance

Azerbaijan has been invited to join the Global Offshore Wind Alliance, the Ministry of Energy said following talks between Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Director‑General Francesco La Camera in Baku.

The two sides discussed long‑term cooperation, COP31 preparations, and the organisation of events in Antalya on the implementation of the "Global Commitment on Energy Storage and Grids" (adopted at COP29) and the Hydrogen Declaration. The parties also noted the growing role of hydrogen in aviation and shipping.

They also discussed Azerbaijan's activities as Vice President of the IRENA General Assembly and future cooperation with the agency.