Russia and Azerbaijan to test e-CMR freight transport by year-end

Azerbaijan is expected to expand the practice of exchanging electronic permits with a number of countries by the end of the year, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) Kenan Gurbanov said on the sidelines of the 5th International Freight Transport Forum in the Black Sea and Caspian regions - 2026, held in Baku.

He recalled that Azerbaijan, along with several other countries, has acceded to the Additional Protocol to the Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road (CMR) concerning the electronic consignment note (e-CMR).

"At present, intensive work is underway with two main partners - Türkiye and Russia. We expect the first test transportation using e-CMR to be implemented before the end of this year," Kenan Gurbanov said.

According to him, it is one of the most important documents in the field of international road freight transport.

The ABADA Secretary General noted that the first pilot transportation based on the e-TIR digital system was successfully carried out in August. The first e-TIR transit operation was performed on the route between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. At the next stage, they plan to launch a similar e-TIR transportation jointly with Türkiye.