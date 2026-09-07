Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran revises strategy, warns US of maritime isolation

Iran revises strategy, warns US of maritime isolation
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A senior Iranian security official warned Tuesday that if the United States continued to wage “economic warfare” against Iran, it could trigger the establishment of a maritime exclusion zone across the Gulf.

Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Washington had received a clear warning in recent days from Iran’s new missiles.

“Economic warfare will be met by a maritime exclusion zone across the Persian Gulf to the blockade perimeter,” Rezaei said.

The official added that Tehran had “fundamentally recalibrated” its operational posture toward U.S. warships and bases.

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