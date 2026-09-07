US redirects 94 vessels since resuming Iran naval blockade

U.S. forces have redirected 94 vessels since the resumption of the naval blockade of Iranian ports, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"As of Sept. 7, CENTCOM forces have redirected 94 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2," the command said.

The United States resumed its naval blockade of Iran on July 14. As of September 6, the number of redirected vessels stood at 92. The Trump administration recently signaled an end to any large-scale use of force against Iran and a transition to putting economic pressure on the Islamic Republic through sanctions instead.