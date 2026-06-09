Georgian Prime Minister to make his first official visit to Kyrgyzstan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will make his first official visit to Kyrgyzstan from June 11 to June 13, the Kyrgyz presidential press service announced on Wednesday.

During the visit, Kobakhidze will hold talks on the current bilateral agenda and prospects for further developing and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

A package of bilateral documents aimed at strengthening the legal framework and practical cooperation between Tbilisi and Bishkek is expected to be signed following the talks.

This will mark the first official visit by Georgia's Prime Minister to Kyrgyzstan since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.