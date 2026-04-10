Holy Fire lights up Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

The Holy Fire descended at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Holy Saturday, the eve of Orthodox Easter, according to media reports.

The event took place at the Edicule (Kuvuklia) - the small chapel at the center of the Church of the Resurrection, which houses the Holy Sepulchre, one of Christianity's most sacred sites. According to Christian belief, the body of Jesus Christ was laid there after His crucifixion.

Traditionally, the descent of the Holy Fire symbolizes the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. It occurs on Holy Saturday, the day before Orthodox Easter.

The Holy Fire will be brought to Moscow by a delegation from the St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation.