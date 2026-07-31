Most wildfires across Türkiye under control

Firefighters had brought most of the wildfires reported across Türkiye since July 29 under control, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said.

Yumaklı said 162 of the incidents occurred outside forested areas.

The wildfire in Balıkesir’s Gömeç district and the Aydıncık-Gülnar blaze in the southern province of Mersin had been fully contained, he said.

The fire in Çine in the western province of Aydın was also under control, while another in Balıkesir’s Susurluk district had been largely contained.

“At present, there is no active fire that could pose a danger,” Yumaklı said.

A new forest fire was reported around noon near the Topağaç neighborhood on the southern coast of Marmara Island in Balıkesir.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said that judicial investigations are underway into 44 forest fires that have occurred across 16 provinces since June 1, with authorities identifying 29 suspects and arresting six of them.