Tbilisi optimistic about restoring ties with Washington

Georgia’s authorities maintain contacts with the American side and are optimistic about the restoration of strategic partnership with the United States, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"We remain optimistic that the strategic partnership between Georgia and the United States will be restored," Kobakhidze said.

He noted that Tbilisi is maintaining communication with their American partners. The PM expressed hope to see reciprocal steps that will ultimately lead to the restoration of the strategic partnership.