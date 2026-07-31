Pashinyan reappointed Prime Minister of Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan has been appointed Prime Minister of Armenia for a new term, with President Vahagn Khachaturyan signing the decree after the Civil Contract faction nominated him.

The appointment came on the first day of the new parliament's session.

Civil Contract, which won a parliamentary majority in the June 7 elections, submitted the nomination documents to the president in line with Article 149 of the Constitution.

President Khachaturyan then signed the decree appointing Pashinyan.

Earlier in the day, the entire Armenian government resigned. Pashinyan will now form a new cabinet.