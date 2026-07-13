Houthis end de-escalation period-with Saudi Arabia

The Yemeni rebel movement "Ansar Allah" (Houthis) has blamed Saudi Arabia for the strikes on Sanaa airport and has declared the end of the de-escalation period, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"During an unjust and blatant aggression, the criminal Saudi regime carried out several airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport, thus putting an end to the de-escalation phase," Saree said.

According to him, Riyadh "must bear responsibility for the consequences" of the attack. He emphasized that these actions "will not go unanswered."

The Foreign Ministry in the Houthi government has regarded the attack on the airport as a declaration of war.

"The Saudi regime has taken an unprecedented step by striking Sanaa airport, thereby putting an end to the de-escalation and ceasefire phase and declaring the start of war," the department said.

Earlier, the Yemeni Defense Ministry reported that a strike was carried out on the runway of Sanaa airport to prevent the landing of an Iranian aircraft. The department noted that the Houthis had banned Yemeni national aviation from using the capital’s airport but at the same time "insisted that an Iranian [aircraft] invade Yemeni territory."

The conflict in Yemen has been ongoing since 2014. In 2022, the parties to the conflict in Yemen agreed to a truce, which led to a reduction in the intensity of hostilities.