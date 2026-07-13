Houthis to close Bab el-Mandeb Strait - report

A senior Yemeni official (Houthis) has warned that the country's armed forces are prepared to close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, sending oil prices soaring to $200 a barrel, if Saudi Arabia persists in its aggression against Yemen's critical infrastructure, PressTV reported.

Member of the political bureau of the Ansarullah resistance movement Mohammed al-Farah said that Washington is provoking the Riyadh regime to strike Yemen, emphasizing such an incitement would never be in the interest of the U.S.

“If the current situation aggravates, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz will be closed in an operational alliance. Oil prices would then skyrocket to $200 a barrel in a dreadful shock,” Mohammed al-Farah said.

Earlier, Yemen's Houthis said they struck Saudi Arabia's Abha airport with missiles and drones in retaliation for a strike on Sanaa's international airport. The Yemeni government said it carried out the Sanaa strike, while the Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia and warned airlines to avoid Saudi airspace.