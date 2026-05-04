IDF eliminated Hamas armed group in the northern Gaza Strip

Israel reported the elimination of a Hamas armed group. According to the IDF, militants posed a threat to Israeli forces.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on May 5 the elimination of the Hamas armed group in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Office, this group posed a threat to the IDF forces.

"Earlier today, the IDF struck an armed Hamas terrorist group operating in the northern Gaza Strip, near the Yellow Line, where the IDF forces are stationed,”

- the IDF reported.

The IDF informed about the measures taken before the strikes to minimize the risk to civilians.