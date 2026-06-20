Iran announces agreements reached with US at Switzerland talks

Participants in the talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, decided to establish a mechanism to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"The parties decided to establish a mechanism to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz," Baghaei said.

He stressed that Tehran considers a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon, to be a key condition for working out a final agreement. According to him, the Iranian delegation’s position is that the parties must strictly adhere to their commitments, particularly with regard to a ceasefire by Israel.

According to the diplomat, the Iranian delegation has completed its work at this stage of negotiations with the U.S. in tBurgenstock, while technical teams from both sides will continue consultations on June 22.

"At this stage, the work of the negotiating delegation has been completed, but technical teams will continue their talks tomorrow," Baghaei said.

He stressed that the sides discussed the drafting of a final agreement and decided to continue consultations on issues necessary for implementing the signed memorandum of understanding.

Mediators will present the text of agreements reached during 18 hours of discussions, Baghaei added.

"The text will be published by the two mediators, namely Qatar and Pakistan, and will reflect the main points I mentioned. It will be presented as a list of agreements reached over 18 hours," Baghaei said.

The diplomat also mentioned the issuance of licenses for Iranian oil sales and the unfreezing of the Islamic Republic’s frozen assets as key conditions for moving toward final agreement talks with the U.S.