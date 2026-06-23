Iran grateful to Pakistan for mediation efforts - Pezeshkian

Iran is grateful to Pakistan’s authorities for the mediation efforts that Islamabad has offered to facilitate a memorandum between Tehran and Washington, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"The government and people of Iran are grateful for the efforts, support and solidarity shown by the government and people of Pakistan. n a critical period, with the region facing numerous threats, Pakistan’s responsible and proactive role in facilitating dialogue, reducing tensions and strengthening regional stability has been a demonstration of its fraternal and future-oriented approach to regional processes," Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president expressed confidence that, by joining efforts, Islamic countries would be able to establish a new regional security architecture.

"Countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey can play an effective role in forming this regional structure," Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president also praised the great potential for developing bilateral relations between Tehran and Islamabad. In his view, the two countries currently have the opportunity to take relations to another level, backed by their leaders.