Iran national football team placed under security in Los Angeles

Iran's national football team arrived in Los Angeles a day before their World Cup group-stage match against Belgium.

The squad is staying at a hotel in Manhattan Beach, where access is restricted to guests only. Security guards are posted outside the hotel, and police have blocked the main entrance and are patrolling nearby roads.

One of the team's assistants said they arrived in Los Angeles around noon (10 p.m. Moscow time).

It was previously reported that Iran's team is not permitted to enter the United States outside match days and must return to Mexico after each game. The Iranian Football Federation, outraged by the restrictions, plans to file a complaint with FIFA, arguing the measures violate the principle of fair competition.

The Group G match between Belgium and Iran will take place today at 10:00 PM (Moscow time), while New Zealand faces Egypt in the other match of this group.