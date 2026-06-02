Iran reports strikes on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain

Iran fired missiles at U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain as the United States conducted new strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, Tasnim reported.

Iran said it targeted American bases in the region and a vessel, identified as the Liberian-flagged Panaya, near the Strait of Hormuz in response to what it said were U.S. attacks on an Iran-linked oil tanker and strikes on Qeshm Island.

Iran’s revolutionary guards (IRGC) said it targeted “an American air and helicopter base” in the region, as well as the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

But the U.S. said “all Iranian attacks on American forces failed,” adding that its missiles and drones were either intercepted or “fell short” of their targets.

The U.S. Central Command stated in the early hours of Wednesday that U.S. forces had conducted strikes on "an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island" after intercepting missiles and drones launched from Iran.