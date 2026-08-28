Iran seeks stronger relations with neighbors - Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran seeks stronger political and economic relations with Muslim countries, particularly its neighbors.

“We want good relations with all Islamic countries, especially neighboring countriesю We seek broader economic relations with all Islamic countries, and we have extensive relations with all of them,” Araghchi said.

Speaking during a meeting with guests at the 40th International Islamic Unity Conference, the FM noted that Tehran wanted good relations with all political groups and factions in Lebanon, and was ready to develop ties with the government.

Araghchi said, however, that Iran disapproved of some Lebanese government policies and expressed hope that its Foreign Ministry would demonstrate “greater rationality.”