Israel announces assassination of two Hamas officials in Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces said it had assassinated two Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip in a statement released on June 21.

"Last week (Wednesday), in a precision strike in the Gaza Strip, the IDF killed terrorists Hussein Qadra and Mohammed Farrah, operatives of the military wings of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations",

the IDF said.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Office, the two officials were part of a financial network run by Hamas and responsible for transferring funds to the Gaza Strip.

The statement said Qadra and Farrah, along with others and under Hamas leadership, facilitated the transfer of over half a billion shekels (approximately $135 million) to fund Hamas's military wing through a network of dozens of couriers and exchange offices in Turkey and the Gaza Strip.

The IDF emphasized that the money was used to pay Hamas terrorists and finance attacks against IDF troops and Israeli citizens, violating the ceasefire agreement.