Israel considering symbolic withdrawal from Lebanon

Israel is considering announcing “symbolic” withdrawals from occupied territory in southern Lebanon as part of upcoming talks, CNN reported, citing an Israeli source.

The idea has been discussed ahead of three days of talks between Israel and Lebanon set to take place under the auspices of the Trump administration in Washington this week.

The withdrawals would constitute the pullback of some forces from minor areas over the so-called Yellow Line, which delineated the boundary of the territory the Israeli military held after a previous ceasefire in April.

The source said that Israel is contemplating a limited withdrawal as a “gesture” to the Lebanese government, aiming to prioritize the diplomatic track and separate Lebanon from the U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz denied that the Israeli military would withdraw from Beaufort Castle. Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have vowed that Israel will not withdraw from what they describe as a security zone in southern Lebanon.