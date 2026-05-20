Israel deports activists from Sumud Flotilla

Israel has completed the deportation of all foreign activists from the Sumud flotilla who were detained earlier this week while attempting to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, the country's Foreign Ministry reported on May 21.

"All foreign activists from the PR flotilla were deported from Israel",

the ministry stated.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Israel will not allow any violation of its legal naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Earlier this week, Israeli Navy vessels launched an operation to intercept the ships participating in the Global Flotilla Sumud initiative.