It's premature to discuss timing of new consultations between Russia and USA - Ryabkov

A new round of talks aimed at removing "mutual irritants in relations between Russia and the United States" is planned, but no date has been set yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

According to Ryabkov, the parties are now working on the agenda for the upcoming meeting.

"We're not discussing the date right now. We're currently looking at what to focus on in terms of the agenda, because the issues that are important to us are on hold, while the technical, minor issues where some progress is being made and is possible generally don't require specialized consultations",

Ryabkov stated.

Nevertheless, Ryabkov confirmed that the consultations will take place in any case.