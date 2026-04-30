It's time for the US and Georgia to restore strategic partnership, Tbilisi says

After restoring bilateral relations, Georgia and the US should move on to restoring their strategic partnership, MP Makhashvili said.

Georgian MP Levan Makhashvili believes that relations between the US and Georgia have been restored, and the next step should be restoring mutual strategic partnership.

"In fact, significant steps have been taken recently in the areas of security, economics, education, and other to restore the frozen relations left behind by the previous administration and to discuss next steps,”

– Levan Makhashvili said.

Representatives of the US State Department are expected to visit Tbilisi this month. During the visit, the US diplomats are scheduled to meet with Georgian leaders.