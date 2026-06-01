Vestnik Kavkaza

Lavrov conveys message to Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister

Lavrov conveys message to Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry confirmed receipt of a message from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The document concerns issues of mutual interest.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud received a written message from his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, a statement published by the Saudi ministry on June 2 reads.

The message addresses issues of mutual interest to both countries. Russian Ambassador to Riyadh Sergey Kozlov presented it to Deputy Foreign Minister for Multilateral Cooperation Abdel Rahman al-Rassi at a meeting on Tuesday.

The two sides also discussed the current state of relations between Moscow and Riyadh and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

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