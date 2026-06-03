Lebanon and Israel agree on implementing ceasefire - US

Lebanese and Israeli delegations, who earlier met for talks in the United States, agreed about implementing the ceasefire, according to their joint statement released by the U.S. Department of State.

The statement says that Lebanese and Israeli negotiators met in Washington on June 2 and 3.

"As a result of the U.S. led negotiations, Israel and Lebanon agreed to the implementation of a ceasefire. The ceasefire is contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives from the South Litani Sector," the statement reads.

"The two sides agreed with the guidance of the United States to swiftly advance the creation of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors," the Department of State said, adding that these steps will enable progress towards a comprehensive peace and security agreement."

The statement also says that the two parties "agreed to reconvene the political and security tracks the week of June 22, with a view toward reaching a comprehensive agreement," while the U.S. "agreed to continue facilitating communication between the parties in the interim."