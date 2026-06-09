Middle Corridor gaining special importance - Hikmet Hajiyev

The Middle Corridor transport route has acquired special significance in the current geopolitical situation, Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev has said.

Speaking online at the Trans-Caspian Forum, Hajiyev, who also heads the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, noted that the corridor's growing importance stems from ongoing escalation in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

Hikmet Hajiyev pointed out that the Middle Corridor is currently undergoing a profound transformation — from a transport route into a strategic geo-economic system linking Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and other regions.

Hajiyev also highlighted the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway as one of the corridor's key components

"A critical dimension of this connectivity architecture is also linkage with our Nakhchivan region of Azerbaijan. In this context, the emerging Zangezur corridor is increasingly viewed as a strategic segment of the Middle Corridor",

Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He explained that the Zangezur Corridor could not only strengthen East-West ties but also further enhance Azerbaijan's direct connections with Türkiye and other countries, including European countries.