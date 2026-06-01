Middle East should not pay for Iran's ambitions - UAE

The entire Arab region is paying the price for what he described as Iran's inflated regional ambitions, diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President Anwar Gargash said.

“From the Arabian Gulf to Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq, we are all paying the price of Iran's inflated regional ambitions. The role of any country in the region cannot be at the expense of security, stability and shared prosperity,” Gargash said.

He called for a reassessment of regional relations based on sovereignty, good neighbourliness and non-interference.