Moscow-Baku ties fully normalized - Ilham Aliyev

Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan have been fully normalized, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with participants of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

He stressed that the challenging period in relations between Azerbaijan and Russia is now firmly in the past, expressing optimism about the state of bilateral ties.

"There were difficulties in relations between the two countries, which were known to everyone, but that this period is now left behind. I would say that relations have been fully normalized," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan values ​​its relations with Russia.

"We have seen statements from Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, regarding the dynamics of bilateral relations," Ilham Aliyev said.

He highlighted that communication between the two nations is ongoing at multiple levels, including government officials, the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission, foreign ministries, and presidential staff.

The Azerbaijani leader underscored the significance of Russia-Azerbaijan relations, both on a bilateral level and within a broader regional context.